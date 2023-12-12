The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4) will play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Nate Heise: 15.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Tytan Anderson: 10.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jacob Hutson: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Bowen Born: 9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Trey Campbell: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Heise: 15.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Anderson: 10.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Hutson: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Born: 9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Campbell: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison

Northern Iowa Rank Northern Iowa AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 205th 74.0 Points Scored 74.5 201st 164th 70.2 Points Allowed 70.7 174th 187th 33.2 Rebounds 36.7 63rd 252nd 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 86th 146th 7.8 3pt Made 4.7 339th 167th 13.5 Assists 9.7 345th 94th 10.7 Turnovers 11.7 169th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.