The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) battle the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at McLeod Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • This season, the Northern Iowa Panthers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Prairie View A&M Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Northern Iowa has a 3-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Prairie View A&M Panthers are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Northern Iowa Panthers sit at 250th.
  • The 76.1 points per game the Northern Iowa Panthers score are the same as the Prairie View A&M Panthers allow.
  • Northern Iowa has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 78.6 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Iowa scored 71.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.9).
  • Defensively the Northern Iowa Panthers were better at home last year, ceding 68.3 points per game, compared to 72.8 on the road.
  • At home, Northern Iowa made 1.3 more treys per game (8) than on the road (6.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to in road games (31.9%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Evansville L 91-89 Ford Center
12/6/2023 Richmond W 78-73 McLeod Center
12/9/2023 @ Toledo L 84-80 Savage Arena
12/12/2023 Prairie View A&M - McLeod Center
12/17/2023 Alcorn State - McLeod Center
12/21/2023 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center

