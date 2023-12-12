The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) battle the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at McLeod Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

This season, the Northern Iowa Panthers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Prairie View A&M Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

Northern Iowa has a 3-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Northern Iowa Panthers sit at 250th.

The 76.1 points per game the Northern Iowa Panthers score are the same as the Prairie View A&M Panthers allow.

Northern Iowa has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 78.6 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa scored 71.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.9).

Defensively the Northern Iowa Panthers were better at home last year, ceding 68.3 points per game, compared to 72.8 on the road.

At home, Northern Iowa made 1.3 more treys per game (8) than on the road (6.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to in road games (31.9%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule