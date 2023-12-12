How to Watch the NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The NJIT Highlanders (5-5) play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
NJIT Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Scoring Comparison
- The Peacocks' 50.0 points per game are 13.9 fewer points than the 63.9 the Highlanders give up.
- NJIT's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 50.0 points.
- The Highlanders put up 13.1 fewer points per game (60.5) than the Peacocks allow (73.6).
- Saint Peter's has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 60.5 points.
- The Highlanders are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 5.0% lower than the Peacocks allow to opponents (45.2%).
- The Peacocks' 32.6 shooting percentage is 6.5 lower than the Highlanders have given up.
NJIT Leaders
- Trinity Williams: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41.5 FG%
- Alejandra Zuniga: 14.3 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)
- Madilyn Dogs: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%
- Kenna Squier: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
Saint Peter's Leaders
NJIT Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 61-46
|Rothman Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 87-43
|Watsco Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|L 57-48
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/12/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|12/15/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|12/31/2023
|LIU
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
Saint Peter's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Fordham
|L 80-46
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|@ LIU
|W 63-54
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|12/6/2023
|Wagner
|L 69-67
|Yanitelli Center
|12/12/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Marist
|-
|Yanitelli Center
|12/18/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Yanitelli Center
