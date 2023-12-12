The NJIT Highlanders (5-5) play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

NJIT Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Scoring Comparison

The Peacocks' 50.0 points per game are 13.9 fewer points than the 63.9 the Highlanders give up.

NJIT's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 50.0 points.

The Highlanders put up 13.1 fewer points per game (60.5) than the Peacocks allow (73.6).

Saint Peter's has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 60.5 points.

The Highlanders are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 5.0% lower than the Peacocks allow to opponents (45.2%).

The Peacocks' 32.6 shooting percentage is 6.5 lower than the Highlanders have given up.

NJIT Leaders

Trinity Williams: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41.5 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41.5 FG% Alejandra Zuniga: 14.3 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)

14.3 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40) Madilyn Dogs: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%

5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG% Kenna Squier: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

8.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Saint Peter's Leaders

NJIT Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 61-46 Rothman Center 12/3/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 87-43 Watsco Center 12/6/2023 @ Sacred Heart L 57-48 William H. Pitt Center 12/12/2023 Saint Peter's - NJIT Wellness and Events Center 12/15/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - NJIT Wellness and Events Center 12/31/2023 LIU - NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Saint Peter's Schedule