The NJIT Highlanders (4-3) play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

NJIT Players to Watch

Trinity Williams: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK Madilyn Dogs: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Alejandra Zuniga: 13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kenna Squier: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

