Tuesday's game between the NJIT Highlanders (5-5) and Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-5) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center has a projected final score of 69-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored NJIT, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 12.

The Highlanders are coming off of a 57-48 loss to Sacred Heart in their most recent game on Wednesday. The Peacocks' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 69-67 loss to Wagner. In the Highlanders' loss, Kenna Squier led the way with a team-high 12 points (adding seven rebounds and one assist). Fatmata Janneh's team-high 21 points paced the Peacocks in the loss.

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: NJIT 69, Saint Peter's 55

NJIT Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders' best win this season came in a 48-45 victory against the Merrimack Warriors on November 10.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, NJIT is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins, but also tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

NJIT 2023-24 Best Wins

48-45 at home over Merrimack (No. 317) on November 10

70-57 at home over Rider (No. 325) on November 15

61-46 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 340) on November 29

73-57 on the road over Army (No. 346) on November 6

80-36 at home over Wagner (No. 349) on November 18

Saint Peter's Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Peacocks took down the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 61-57 on November 13.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Saint Peter's is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

NJIT Leaders

Trinity Williams: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41.5 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 41.5 FG% Alejandra Zuniga: 14.3 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)

14.3 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40) Madilyn Dogs: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%

5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG% Squier: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

8.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Saint Peter's Leaders

Janneh: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Jada Leonard: 10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Reilly Sunday: 8.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

8.0 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Jada Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG% Carys Roy: 3.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%

NJIT Performance Insights

The Highlanders are being outscored by 3.4 points per game with a -34 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) and allow 63.9 per contest (181st in college basketball).

The Highlanders post 63.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 58.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, NJIT is giving up 5.7 fewer points per game (60.5) than in away games (66.2).

Saint Peter's Performance Insights

The Peacocks have a -165 scoring differential, falling short by 23.6 points per game. They're putting up 50.0 points per game, 352nd in college basketball, and are giving up 73.6 per contest to rank 319th in college basketball.

