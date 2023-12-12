Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Louisa County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Louisa County, Iowa, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Louisa County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbus Community High School at Wapello High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Wapello, IA
- Conference: Southeast Iowa Superconference - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
