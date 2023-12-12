Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Linn County, Iowa today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Xavier High School at Hempstead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie High School at Linn-Mar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Marion, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.