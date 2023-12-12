Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Des Moines County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Des Moines County, Iowa has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Des Moines County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burlington High School at Galesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.