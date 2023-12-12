Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Clinton County, Iowa is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Clinton County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bellevue High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Goose Lake, IA
- Conference: River Valley Conference - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Clinton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
