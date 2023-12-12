Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buchanan County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Buchanan County, Iowa today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Buchanan County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edgewood-Colesburg High School at East Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Winthrop, IA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers Conference - West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
