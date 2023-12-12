Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Black Hawk County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Black Hawk County, Iowa? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Black Hawk County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Don Bosco High School at Riceville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Riceville, IA
- Conference: Iowa Star Conference - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbus Catholic High School at Oelwein High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Oelwein, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
