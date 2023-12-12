Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Black Hawk County, Iowa? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Black Hawk County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Don Bosco High School at Riceville High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12

7:45 PM CT on December 12 Location: Riceville, IA

Riceville, IA Conference: Iowa Star Conference - North

Iowa Star Conference - North How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbus Catholic High School at Oelwein High School