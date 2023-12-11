The Princeton Tigers (4-2) play the Villanova Wildcats (4-1) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET.

Villanova vs. Princeton Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Villanova Players to Watch

Lucy Olsen: 23.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

23.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Christina Dalce: 8.6 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Bella Runyan: 6.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Burke: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Maddie Webber: 7.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Princeton Players to Watch

