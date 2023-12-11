Monday's game at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has the Villanova Wildcats (6-3) squaring off against the Princeton Tigers (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-65 win for Villanova, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 73-67 loss to Saint Joseph's (PA) in their most recent outing on Saturday. The Tigers' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 79-70 victory over Quinnipiac. Lucy Olsen scored a team-best 32 points for the Wildcats in the loss. Madison St. Rose scored a team-leading 17 points for the Tigers in the win.

Villanova vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Villanova vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 67, Princeton 65

Top 25 Predictions

Villanova Schedule Analysis

On November 30 against the Richmond Spiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 60) in our computer rankings, the Wildcats secured their signature win of the season, a 67-57 victory at home.

The Wildcats have three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Villanova is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Villanova 2023-24 Best Wins

67-57 at home over Richmond (No. 60) on November 30

64-42 on the road over Portland (No. 96) on November 10

90-62 at home over Temple (No. 129) on November 19

63-53 at home over Holy Cross (No. 168) on November 21

74-65 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 175) on November 26

Princeton Schedule Analysis

On November 23 versus the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44) in our computer rankings, the Tigers captured their best win of the season, a 77-63 victory at a neutral site.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories, but also tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Princeton has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

The Wildcats have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Princeton 2023-24 Best Wins

77-63 over Oklahoma (No. 44) on November 23

75-71 at home over Seton Hall (No. 48) on November 29

65-60 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 73) on November 12

65-57 at home over Duquesne (No. 162) on November 6

62-51 on the road over San Diego (No. 169) on November 19

Villanova Leaders

Olsen: 25.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

25.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Christina Dalce: 10.6 PTS, 12.0 REB, 2.0 BLK, 42.2 FG%

10.6 PTS, 12.0 REB, 2.0 BLK, 42.2 FG% Bella Runyan: 5.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

5.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Maddie Burke: 7.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)

7.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50) Maddie Webber: 9.1 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

Princeton Leaders

Kaitlyn Chen: 15.0 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

15.0 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Ellie Mitchell: 4.4 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%

4.4 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG% St. Rose: 16.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

16.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Skye Belker: 10.1 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)

10.1 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32) Parker Hill: 4.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 62.1 FG%

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 69.3 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per contest (131st in college basketball). They have a +70 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.

At home, the Wildcats are scoring 4.8 more points per game (72.0) than they are in away games (67.2).

Villanova surrenders 58.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 64.0 in away games.

Princeton Performance Insights

The Tigers' +37 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.7 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

