The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -3.5 222.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score over 222.5 points.

The average total for Minnesota's games this season is 218.2 points, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Minnesota has put together a 12-9-0 record against the spread.

The Timberwolves have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 15 65.2% 113.5 226.5 114.2 219.4 228 Timberwolves 10 47.6% 113 226.5 105.2 219.4 221.3

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its last 10 games.

Five of the Timberwolves' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Minnesota has performed better against the spread at home (7-4-0) than on the road (5-5-0) this year.

The Timberwolves average only 1.2 fewer points per game (113) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (114.2).

Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when it scores more than 114.2 points.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 12-9 2-1 11-10 Pelicans 13-10 3-3 10-13

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Timberwolves Pelicans 113 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 7-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-4 9-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-5 105.2 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 11-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-2 15-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-2

