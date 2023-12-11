The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-5) play the Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Walsh Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Azana Baines: 15.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Amari Wright: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Micah Gray: 14.3 PTS, 0.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • A'Jah Davis: 6.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kaelynn Satterfield: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

