The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-5) play the Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Walsh Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Azana Baines: 15.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Amari Wright: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Micah Gray: 14.3 PTS, 0.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 0.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK A'Jah Davis: 6.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Kaelynn Satterfield: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

