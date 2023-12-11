Monday's game at Walsh Gymnasium has the Seton Hall Pirates (6-3) squaring off against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-45 win, as our model heavily favors Seton Hall.

In their last time out, the Pirates won on Friday 77-46 over Cent. Conn. St..

The Pirates took care of business in their last matchup 77-46 against Cent. Conn. St. on Friday. The Knights are coming off of a 54-47 loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore in their last outing on Saturday. Micah Gray's team-leading 17 points paced the Pirates in the win. Teneisia Brown put up 14 points, eight rebounds and zero assists for the Knights.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 45

Top 25 Predictions

Seton Hall Schedule Analysis

The Pirates' signature win this season came in a 68-57 victory against the East Carolina Pirates on November 22.

The Pirates have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Pirates are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Seton Hall is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Seton Hall 2023-24 Best Wins

68-57 over East Carolina (No. 108) on November 22

82-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 137) on November 15

78-54 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 215) on December 2

75-32 at home over Iona (No. 223) on November 7

73-45 at home over Bryant (No. 279) on November 12

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule Analysis

The Knights beat the Rider Broncs in a 64-59 win on November 26. It was their signature win of the season.

Fairleigh Dickinson has five losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Seton Hall Leaders

Azana Baines: 14.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

14.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Amari Wright: 7.1 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

7.1 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Gray: 14.9 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (24-for-63)

14.9 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (24-for-63) A'Jah Davis: 6.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 57.8 FG%

6.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 57.8 FG% Savannah Catalon: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

Fairleigh Dickinson Leaders

Abby Conklin: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (29-for-64)

10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (29-for-64) Brown: 10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%

10.7 PTS, 48.9 FG% Lilly Parke: 8.1 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

8.1 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42) Bella Toomey: 4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%

4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG% Nickie Carter: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game (scoring 71.0 points per game to rank 113th in college basketball while allowing 56.3 per contest to rank 61st in college basketball) and have a +132 scoring differential overall.

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights put up 54.8 points per game (329th in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per contest (141st in college basketball). They have a -73 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

At home the Knights are scoring 60.6 points per game, 11.6 more than they are averaging away (49.0).

Fairleigh Dickinson is allowing fewer points at home (57.0 per game) than on the road (67.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.