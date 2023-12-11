The Seattle U Redhawks (1-7) play the San Diego State Aztecs (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Seattle U Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
Seattle U vs. San Diego State Scoring Comparison

  • The Aztecs put up an average of 66.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 74.8 the Redhawks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 74.8 points, San Diego State is 2-0.
  • The Redhawks average 58.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 64.8 the Aztecs give up.
  • Seattle U is 0-2 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
  • San Diego State is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 58.1 points.
  • The Redhawks are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Aztecs allow to opponents (40.2%).
  • The Aztecs make 41% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Seattle U Leaders

  • Mya Moore: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG%
  • Irena Korolenko: 11.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)
  • Peyton Howard: 8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
  • Makayla Moore: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.1 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

San Diego State Leaders

Seattle U Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Portland State L 75-68 Pamplin Sports Center
11/29/2023 Utah Valley W 58-48 Redhawk Center
12/2/2023 @ Southern Utah L 83-56 America First Event Center
12/11/2023 San Diego State - Redhawk Center
12/19/2023 UTSA - Redhawk Center
12/31/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Stanford L 85-44 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/4/2023 Cal State LA W 76-71 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/7/2023 @ San Diego W 67-63 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/11/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
12/20/2023 Kennesaw State - Rubin Arena
12/21/2023 Florida Atlantic - Rubin Arena

