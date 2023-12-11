The Seattle U Redhawks (1-7) play the San Diego State Aztecs (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Seattle U Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U vs. San Diego State Scoring Comparison

The Aztecs put up an average of 66.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 74.8 the Redhawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 74.8 points, San Diego State is 2-0.

The Redhawks average 58.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 64.8 the Aztecs give up.

Seattle U is 0-2 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

San Diego State is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 58.1 points.

The Redhawks are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Aztecs allow to opponents (40.2%).

The Aztecs make 41% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Seattle U Leaders

Mya Moore: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG% Irena Korolenko: 11.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

11.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Peyton Howard: 8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Makayla Moore: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.1 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

San Diego State Leaders

Seattle U Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 @ Portland State L 75-68 Pamplin Sports Center 11/29/2023 Utah Valley W 58-48 Redhawk Center 12/2/2023 @ Southern Utah L 83-56 America First Event Center 12/11/2023 San Diego State - Redhawk Center 12/19/2023 UTSA - Redhawk Center 12/31/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

San Diego State Schedule