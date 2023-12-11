How to Watch the Seattle U vs. San Diego State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (1-7) play the San Diego State Aztecs (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.
Seattle U Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Seattle U vs. San Diego State Scoring Comparison
- The Aztecs put up an average of 66.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 74.8 the Redhawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 74.8 points, San Diego State is 2-0.
- The Redhawks average 58.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 64.8 the Aztecs give up.
- Seattle U is 0-2 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
- San Diego State is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 58.1 points.
- The Redhawks are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Aztecs allow to opponents (40.2%).
- The Aztecs make 41% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Seattle U Leaders
- Mya Moore: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG%
- Irena Korolenko: 11.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)
- Peyton Howard: 8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Makayla Moore: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.1 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
San Diego State Leaders
Seattle U Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Portland State
|L 75-68
|Pamplin Sports Center
|11/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 58-48
|Redhawk Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|L 83-56
|America First Event Center
|12/11/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/19/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Stanford
|L 85-44
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/4/2023
|Cal State LA
|W 76-71
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/7/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 67-63
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/11/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/20/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Rubin Arena
|12/21/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Rubin Arena
