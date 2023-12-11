The Seattle U Redhawks (0-6) face the San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Seattle U vs. San Diego State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Seattle U Players to Watch

Mya Moore: 14.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Irena Korolenko: 13.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Peyton Howard: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Makayla Moore: 5.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

