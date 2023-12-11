Monday's game that pits the San Diego State Aztecs (6-4) against the Seattle U Redhawks (1-7) at Redhawk Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-61 in favor of San Diego State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 11.

In their last time out, the Redhawks lost 83-56 to Southern Utah on Saturday.

The Redhawks dropped their most recent outing 83-56 against Southern Utah on Saturday. The Aztecs' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 67-63 win against San Diego. In the Redhawks' loss, Makayla Moore led the way with a team-high 16 points (adding five rebounds and zero assists). Adryana Quezada totaled 18 points, nine rebounds and zero assists for the Aztecs.

Seattle U vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Seattle U vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 72, Seattle U 61

Top 25 Predictions

Seattle U Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Redhawks took down the Utah Valley Wolverines 58-48 on November 29.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Redhawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.

San Diego State Schedule Analysis

The Aztecs' signature victory this season came against the San Diego Toreros, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 181) in our computer rankings. The Aztecs took home the 67-63 win on the road on December 7.

San Diego State has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

The Redhawks have the most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (four).

San Diego State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-63 on the road over San Diego (No. 181) on December 7

74-49 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 192) on November 25

77-68 at home over UC Davis (No. 241) on November 13

68-45 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 325) on November 18

Seattle U Leaders

Mya Moore: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.7 FG% Irena Korolenko: 11.1 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

11.1 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Peyton Howard: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Makayla Moore: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.1 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

San Diego State Leaders

Quezada: 14.9 PTS, 57.3 FG%

14.9 PTS, 57.3 FG% Kim Villalobos: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.4 FG%

10.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.4 FG% Abby Prohaska: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Jada Lewis: 10.3 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71)

10.3 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71) Sarah Barcello: 8.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks are being outscored by 16.7 points per game with a -133 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.1 points per game (295th in college basketball) and give up 74.8 per outing (323rd in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game, with a +19 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.7 points per game (175th in college basketball) and give up 64.8 per contest (198th in college basketball).

