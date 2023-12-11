Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 228.3 per game.

Doubs has put together 505 receiving yards (after 45 catches) and seven TDs. He has been targeted 74 times, and is averaging 42.1 yards per game.

Doubs vs. the Giants

Doubs vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 29 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 29 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 228.3 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the 20th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Giants' defense ranks eighth in the league by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (14 total passing TDs).

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-118)

Doubs Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Doubs has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 33.3% of his games (four of 12).

Doubs has 18.1% of his team's target share (74 targets on 409 passing attempts).

He has 505 receiving yards on 74 targets to rank 93rd in league play with 6.8 yards per target.

In six of 12 games this year, Doubs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

With 14 red zone targets, Doubs has been on the receiving end of 21.5% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

