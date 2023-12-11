How to Watch Packers vs. Giants Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (6-6) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
We have more info below.
How to Watch Packers vs. Giants
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ABC
Packers Insights
- The Packers put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Giants allow (24.3).
- The Packers average 329.6 yards per game, 34.7 fewer yards than the 364.3 the Giants give up per outing.
- This season, Green Bay racks up 104.9 yards per game on the ground, 31.2 fewer than New York allows per outing (136.1).
- The Packers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 19 takeaways.
Packers Away Performance
- On the road, the Packers score more points (23.3 per game) than overall (21.5). But they also concede more (21 per game) than overall (20.3).
- The Packers pick up fewer yards on the road (324.2 per game) than they do overall (329.6), and allow more (360.5 per game) than overall (340).
- The Packers pick up more rushing yards away from home (108 per game) than they do overall (104.9), but they also give up more (153.2 per game) than overall (136.3).
- On the road, the Packers successfully convert more third downs (44.9%) than they do overall (44%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (37%) than overall (41.4%).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 23-20
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Detroit
|W 29-22
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Kansas City
|W 27-19
|NBC
|12/11/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|NBC
