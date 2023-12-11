Entering this week's action, the Green Bay Packers (6-6) have 12 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11 at MetLife Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .

Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their last outing, the Packers knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs 27-19.

The Giants' most recent outing finished in a 10-7 win over the New England Patriots.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Out Elgton Jenkins OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Darnell Savage Jr. S Chest Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Out Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Questionable Quay Walker LB Shoulder Doubtful Devonte Wyatt DL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Owens S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Hip Full Participation In Practice Jayden Reed WR Chest Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyrod Taylor QB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Parris Campbell WR Knee Questionable Daniel Bellinger TE Illness Questionable A'Shawn Robinson DL Hamstring Questionable Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Questionable Isaiah Simmons S Ankle Questionable Carter Coughlin LB Hip Full Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Out

Packers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Packers or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Packers Season Insights

The Packers are totaling 329.6 yards per game on offense this year (18th in NFL), and they are surrendering 340 yards per game (19th) on defense.

The Packers rank 17th in scoring offense (21.5 points per game) and 11th in scoring defense (20.3 points allowed per game) this year.

The Packers rank 18th in pass offense (224.7 passing yards per game) and 10th in pass defense (203.8 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

Despite sporting a bottom-five run defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (136.3 rushing yards allowed per game), Green Bay has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th in the NFL by totaling 104.9 rushing yards per game.

The Packers have the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at +1, forcing 13 turnovers (27th in NFL) while turning it over 12 times (fifth in NFL).

Packers vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-6)

Packers (-6) Moneyline: Packers (-275), Giants (+225)

Packers (-275), Giants (+225) Total: 37 points

Sign up to live bet on the Packers-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.