How to Watch the Lafayette vs. Monmouth Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Lafayette Leopards (4-5) take the court against the Monmouth Hawks (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lafayette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lafayette vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison
- The Hawks average 6.2 fewer points per game (60.1) than the Leopards give up (66.3).
- Monmouth is 3-0 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
- Lafayette's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 60.1 points.
- The Leopards put up 56.2 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 58.0 the Hawks allow.
- When Lafayette totals more than 58.0 points, it is 3-1.
- Monmouth is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 56.2 points.
- The Leopards shoot 39.4% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Hawks allow defensively.
- The Hawks shoot 38.9% from the field, just 2.2 lower than the Leopards allow.
Lafayette Leaders
- Belle Kranbuhl: 5.0 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 40.5 FG%
- Kaci Donovan: 12.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)
- Taisha Exanor: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Ariana Vanderhoop: 10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Jaye Haynes: 7.4 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
Monmouth Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lafayette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UMBC
|W 59-53
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 69-48
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 96-42
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/11/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Army
|-
|Christl Arena
Monmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Brown
|L 59-58
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rider
|W 62-42
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ American
|W 72-60
|Bender Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Lafayette
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/22/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|1/1/2024
|Georgian Court
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.