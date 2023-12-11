The Lafayette Leopards (4-5) take the court against the Monmouth Hawks (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Lafayette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Lafayette vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

The Hawks average 6.2 fewer points per game (60.1) than the Leopards give up (66.3).

Monmouth is 3-0 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Lafayette's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 60.1 points.

The Leopards put up 56.2 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 58.0 the Hawks allow.

When Lafayette totals more than 58.0 points, it is 3-1.

Monmouth is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 56.2 points.

The Leopards shoot 39.4% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Hawks allow defensively.

The Hawks shoot 38.9% from the field, just 2.2 lower than the Leopards allow.

Lafayette Leaders

Belle Kranbuhl: 5.0 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 40.5 FG%

5.0 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 40.5 FG% Kaci Donovan: 12.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Taisha Exanor: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

7.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Ariana Vanderhoop: 10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Jaye Haynes: 7.4 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

Monmouth Leaders

Lafayette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 @ UMBC W 59-53 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/1/2023 @ Rutgers L 69-48 Jersey Mike's Arena 12/6/2023 @ Notre Dame L 96-42 Purcell Pavilion 12/11/2023 Monmouth - Kirby Sports Center 12/21/2023 @ Dartmouth - Edward Leede Arena 1/3/2024 @ Army - Christl Arena

