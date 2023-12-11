Monday's contest at Kirby Sports Center has the Monmouth Hawks (4-4) taking on the Lafayette Leopards (4-5) at 6:00 PM (on December 11). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Monmouth by a score of 62-58, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Leopards are coming off of a 96-42 loss to Notre Dame in their most recent outing on Wednesday. The Hawks are coming off of a 72-60 win over American in their last game on Wednesday. Halee Smith recorded 10 points, one rebound and zero assists for the Leopards. Jania Hall's team-leading 18 points paced the Hawks in the victory.

Lafayette vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania

Lafayette vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 62, Lafayette 58

Lafayette Schedule Analysis

The Leopards defeated the No. 260-ranked (according to our computer rankings) NJIT Highlanders, 83-60, on November 21, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Leopards have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Leopards are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Lafayette has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).

Lafayette 2023-24 Best Wins

83-60 at home over NJIT (No. 260) on November 21

59-53 on the road over UMBC (No. 337) on November 29

54-51 on the road over LIU (No. 356) on November 18

60-58 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 358) on November 26

Monmouth Schedule Analysis

When the Hawks took down the St. John's Red Storm, who are ranked No. 134 in our computer rankings, on November 10 by a score of 74-69, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Monmouth 2023-24 Best Wins

74-69 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 134) on November 10

72-60 on the road over American (No. 294) on December 6

74-62 at home over UMass (No. 311) on November 19

62-42 on the road over Rider (No. 327) on December 2

Lafayette Leaders

Abby Antognoli: 13.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57)

13.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57) Makayla Andrews: 11.3 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

11.3 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Smith: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28) Kayla Drummond: 6.0 PTS, 55.9 FG%

6.0 PTS, 55.9 FG% Emma Shields: 2.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%

Monmouth Leaders

Belle Kranbuhl: 5.0 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 40.5 FG%

5.0 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 40.5 FG% Kaci Donovan: 12.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Taisha Exanor: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

7.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Ariana Vanderhoop: 10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Jaye Haynes: 7.4 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

Lafayette Performance Insights

The Leopards average 56.2 points per game (312th in college basketball) while giving up 66.3 per contest (222nd in college basketball). They have a -91 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game (posting 60.1 points per game, 277th in college basketball, and giving up 58.0 per contest, 83rd in college basketball) and have a +17 scoring differential.

At home, the Hawks average 64.0 points per game. Away, they average 56.3.

In 2023-24 Monmouth is allowing 8.5 more points per game at home (62.3) than away (53.8).

