At Smoothie King Center on Monday, December 11, Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) hit the road to match up with the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11). The tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Arena: Smoothie King Center

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Brandon Ingram Total Fantasy Pts 788.6 710.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.6 37.4 Fantasy Rank 30 28

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Brandon Ingram Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.9 points, 9 boards and 3.1 assists, making 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves put up 113 points per game (18th in league) while giving up 105.2 per contest (first in NBA). They have a +164 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Minnesota grabs 45.9 rebounds per game (sixth in league) while allowing 41.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

The Timberwolves connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 36.7% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 11.6 their opponents make, shooting 33.6% from deep.

Minnesota has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (22nd in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (17th in league).

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Pelicans average 113.5 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 114.2 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.

The 44 rebounds per game New Orleans averages rank 16th in the league. Its opponents grab 44.8 per outing.

The Pelicans connect on 10.8 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (20th in the NBA), compared to the 13.6 per contest their opponents make while shooting 34% from beyond the arc.

New Orleans forces 14.1 turnovers per game (ninth in the league) while committing 13.2 (14th in NBA play).

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Brandon Ingram Plus/Minus Per Game 6.3 1.3 Usage Percentage 27% 29.3% True Shooting Pct 62.7% 57.1% Total Rebound Pct 14.8% 8.6% Assist Pct 15.5% 25%

