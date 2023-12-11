With the Green Bay Packers playing the New York Giants in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Dontayvion Wicks a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Dontayvion Wicks score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Wicks' stat line shows 23 grabs for 374 yards and one score. He puts up 34 yards receiving per game.

Wicks, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Dontayvion Wicks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0 Week 13 Chiefs 4 3 43 0

