The Miami Dolphins (9-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

As the Dolphins prepare for this matchup against the Titans, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Dolphins vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 13 46.5 -800 +575

Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

The average total in Miami's matchups this year is 48, 1.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins have put together a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have won each time as moneyline favorites this season, going 8-0.

Miami has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter, and won in each game.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have played four games this season that finished with a combined score above 46.5 points.

Tennessee's games this season have had an average of 40.1 points, 6.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Titans have covered the spread five times in 12 games with a set spread.

This season, the Titans have been the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.

Tennessee has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +575 odds on them winning this game.

Dolphins vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 32 2 22.2 20 48 9 12 Titans 17.8 26 21.3 15 40.1 4 12

Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends

Dolphins

In its past three games, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Miami has hit the over twice.

The Dolphins have scored a total of 118 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 9.8 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by opponents by 42 total points (3.5 per game).

Titans

Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three contests.

In their past three contests, the Titans have gone over the total twice.

The Dolphins have totaled 118 more points than their opponents this season (9.8 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 42 points (3.5 per game).

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 46.7 48.9 Implied Team Total AVG 27.6 29 26.6 ATS Record 8-4-0 4-1-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 40.4 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.6 21.5 21.7 ATS Record 5-7-0 4-2-0 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 3-3-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 3-2 0-5

