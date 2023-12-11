Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aaron Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 14 matchup with the New York Giants starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. All of Jones' stats can be found below.
Entering Week 14, Jones has 66 carries for 245 yards and two touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.7 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 19 receptions (30 targets) for 169 yards.
Aaron Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Packers.
Week 14 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jones 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|66
|245
|2
|3.7
|30
|19
|169
|1
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9
|41
|1
|2
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|18
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|8
|35
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|7
|29
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|20
|73
|1
|4
|26
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|13
|35
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|4
|14
|0
|1
|3
|0
