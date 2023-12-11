Will A.J. Dillon Score a Touchdown Against the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 14?
When the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants match up in Week 14 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Dillon will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)
- Dillon has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 521 yards (43.4 per game), with one touchdown.
- Dillon also has 20 catches for 198 yards (16.5 per game).
- Dillon has one rushing touchdown this year.
A.J. Dillon Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|43
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|18
|73
|0
|1
|14
|0
Rep A.J. Dillon with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.