The Minnesota Wild (9-12-4) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-13-7), who have lost seven in a row, on Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-130) Kraken (+105) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won five of their nine games when favored on the moneyline this season (55.6%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Minnesota has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

The Wild have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 15 times.

Wild vs Kraken Additional Info

Wild vs. Kraken Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 77 (23rd) Goals 73 (27th) 86 (20th) Goals Allowed 95 (29th) 16 (21st) Power Play Goals 19 (10th) 26 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (20th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 4-4-2 overall, in its last 10 games.

Minnesota hit the over in three of its past 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Wild have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Wild are ranked 23rd in the league with 77 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

The Wild are ranked 20th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 86 total goals (3.4 per game).

The team is ranked 22nd in goal differential at -9.

