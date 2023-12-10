Sunday's contest features the No. 21 Washington State Cougars (10-1) and the Washington Huskies (9-0) facing off at Beasley Coliseum (on December 10) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-59 win for Washington State.

Last time out, the Cougars won on Tuesday 69-64 against South Dakota State.

The Cougars are coming off of a 69-64 win against South Dakota State in their last outing on Tuesday. The Huskies took care of business in their most recent game 55-50 against Montana State on Tuesday. Astera Tuhina scored a team-high 18 points for the Cougars in the victory. In the Huskies' win, Dalayah Daniels led the team with 15 points (adding five rebounds and two assists).

Washington State vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Washington State vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 67, Washington 59

Washington State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars took down the No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs in a 77-72 win on November 9, which was their signature win of the season.

The Cougars have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Washington State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Washington State has five wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Washington State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-72 at home over Gonzaga (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 9

87-67 over Maryland (No. 37) on November 23

61-49 on the road over Montana (No. 81) on November 14

69-64 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 92) on December 5

78-61 at home over Cal Poly (No. 138) on November 6

Washington Schedule Analysis

The Huskies defeated the Montana State Bobcats in a 55-50 win on December 5. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Cougars are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 93rd-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Washington is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

55-50 at home over Montana State (No. 126) on December 5

58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 154) on November 26

81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 185) on November 15

57-37 over Idaho State (No. 196) on November 24

73-53 over Air Force (No. 206) on November 25

Washington State Leaders

Bella Murekatete: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK, 58.6 FG%

14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK, 58.6 FG% Charlisse Leger-Walker: 12.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)

12.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48) Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34) Tara Wallack: 9.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

9.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Eleonora Villa: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)

Washington Leaders

Daniels: 12.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

12.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Elle Ladine: 12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Hannah Stines: 8.1 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

8.1 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Lauren Schwartz: 11.8 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

11.8 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Sayvia Sellers: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

Washington State Performance Insights

The Cougars average 76.6 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 55.6 per outing (48th in college basketball). They have a +231 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 21.0 points per game.

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies' +241 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.9 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while allowing 46.1 per contest (first in college basketball).

