How to Watch the Washington State vs. Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars (10-1) will aim to build on a three-game win run when they host the Washington Huskies (9-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Huskies have won nine games in a row.
Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Washington State vs. Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies' 72.9 points per game are 17.3 more points than the 55.6 the Cougars allow.
- Washington has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.
- Washington State has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Cougars score 76.6 points per game, 30.5 more points than the 46.1 the Huskies allow.
- Washington State is 10-1 when scoring more than 46.1 points.
- Washington has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.
- This year the Cougars are shooting 47.3% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Huskies concede.
- The Huskies make 46.6% of their shots from the field, just 12.3% more than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.
Washington State Leaders
- Bella Murekatete: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK, 58.6 FG%
- Charlisse Leger-Walker: 12.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)
- Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)
- Tara Wallack: 9.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Eleonora Villa: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)
Washington Leaders
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 111-50
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|UC Davis
|W 77-52
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|W 69-64
|Frost Arena
|12/10/2023
|Washington
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Houston
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 58-41
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/2/2023
|San Francisco
|W 63-39
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|Montana State
|W 55-50
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
