The Washington State Cougars (10-1) will aim to build on a three-game win run when they host the Washington Huskies (9-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Huskies have won nine games in a row.

Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Washington

Pac-12 Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Washington State vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 72.9 points per game are 17.3 more points than the 55.6 the Cougars allow.

Washington has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

Washington State has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.

The Cougars score 76.6 points per game, 30.5 more points than the 46.1 the Huskies allow.

Washington State is 10-1 when scoring more than 46.1 points.

Washington has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.

This year the Cougars are shooting 47.3% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Huskies concede.

The Huskies make 46.6% of their shots from the field, just 12.3% more than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Washington State Leaders

Bella Murekatete: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK, 58.6 FG%

14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK, 58.6 FG% Charlisse Leger-Walker: 12.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)

12.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48) Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34) Tara Wallack: 9.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

9.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Eleonora Villa: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)

Washington Leaders

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 111-50 Beasley Coliseum 12/1/2023 UC Davis W 77-52 Beasley Coliseum 12/5/2023 @ South Dakota State W 69-64 Frost Arena 12/10/2023 Washington - Beasley Coliseum 12/17/2023 Houston - Beasley Coliseum 12/20/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

Washington Schedule