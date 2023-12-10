The Washington State Cougars (7-1) meet the Washington Huskies (7-0) in a matchup of Pac-12 squads at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Washington State vs. Washington Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Washington State Players to Watch

Charlisse Leger-Walker: 14.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Bella Murekatete: 13.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Beyonce Bea: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Tara Wallack: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Astera Tuhina: 6.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

