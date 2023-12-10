The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) host the Minnesota Vikings (6-6) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Vikings vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 3 40.5 -160 +135

Vikings vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota's outings this year have an average total of 45.0, 4.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Vikings are 7-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have been moneyline favorites four times this year. They've gone 2-2.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 2-2 (50%).

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have played five games this season that have gone over 40.5 combined points scored.

Las Vegas has a 42.8-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 2.3 more points than this game's total.

The Raiders have put together a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Raiders have won two out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, Las Vegas has been at least a +135 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Vikings vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Vikings 21.9 15 20.2 7 45.0 6 12 Raiders 16.8 28 21.3 17 42.8 5 12

Vikings vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

Over its past three contests, Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In Minnesota's past three games, it has hit the over once.

The Vikings have totaled 21 more points than their opponents this season (1.7 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 54 points (4.5 per game).

Raiders

In its past three contests, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In the Raiders' past three games, they have hit the over once.

The Vikings have totaled 21 more points than their opponents this season (1.7 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 54 total points (4.5 per game).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.0 46.3 43.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24.7 23.7 ATS Record 7-4-1 2-4-0 5-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-9-0 1-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 0-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 41.1 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 22.0 25.7 ATS Record 6-6-0 4-2-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-9-0 1-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-1 1-4

