The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they play the Minnesota Vikings (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 40.5 points for the contest.

Vikings vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Vikings (-3) 40.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Vikings (-3) 40.5 -162 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Minnesota vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Minnesota's ATS record is 7-4-1 this season.

The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3-point favorite or more this season.

Minnesota games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (25%).

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-6-0 this year.

The Raiders have two wins ATS (2-4) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.

Las Vegas has played 12 games this year, and three of them have hit the over.

Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jordan Addison - - - - 34.5 (-118) - Joshua Dobbs 230.5 (-115) 1.5 (+130) 24.5 (-115) - - - T.J. Hockenson - - - - 51.5 (-115) - Justin Jefferson - - - - 65.5 (-115) - Alexander Mattison - - 51.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

