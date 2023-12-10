The USC Trojans (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when they host the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Highlanders have taken four games in a row.

USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. UC Riverside Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders score an average of 57.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 56.1 the Trojans allow.

When it scores more than 56.1 points, UC Riverside is 3-0.

USC is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.

The Trojans average 18.9 more points per game (78.9) than the Highlanders allow (60.0).

USC has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 60.0 points.

When UC Riverside allows fewer than 78.9 points, it is 4-2.

The Trojans shoot 48.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Highlanders concede defensively.

USC Leaders

Matehya Bryant: 13.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.9 FG% Jordan Webster: 15.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

15.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46) Makayla Jackson: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Ryanne Walters: 3.4 PTS, 20.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

3.4 PTS, 20.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

UC Riverside Leaders

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Penn State W 71-70 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/28/2023 Cal Poly W 85-44 Galen Center 12/3/2023 San Diego W 89-58 Galen Center 12/10/2023 UC Riverside - Galen Center 12/18/2023 CSU Fullerton - Galen Center 12/21/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid

