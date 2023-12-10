The USC Trojans (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when they host the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Highlanders have taken four games in a row.

USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. UC Riverside Scoring Comparison

  • The Highlanders score an average of 57.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 56.1 the Trojans allow.
  • When it scores more than 56.1 points, UC Riverside is 3-0.
  • USC is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.
  • The Trojans average 18.9 more points per game (78.9) than the Highlanders allow (60.0).
  • USC has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 60.0 points.
  • When UC Riverside allows fewer than 78.9 points, it is 4-2.
  • The Trojans shoot 48.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Highlanders concede defensively.

USC Leaders

  • Matehya Bryant: 13.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.9 FG%
  • Jordan Webster: 15.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)
  • Makayla Jackson: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Ryanne Walters: 3.4 PTS, 20.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

UC Riverside Leaders

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Penn State W 71-70 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 Cal Poly W 85-44 Galen Center
12/3/2023 San Diego W 89-58 Galen Center
12/10/2023 UC Riverside - Galen Center
12/18/2023 CSU Fullerton - Galen Center
12/21/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid

UC Riverside Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Utah State W 52-51 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/1/2023 @ Merrimack W 65-53 Hammel Court
12/4/2023 @ Dartmouth W 57-38 Edward Leede Arena
12/10/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
12/19/2023 Santa Clara - UCR Student Recreation Center
12/20/2023 Cal Lutheran - UCR Student Recreation Center

