How to Watch the USC vs. UC Riverside Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The USC Trojans (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when they host the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Highlanders have taken four games in a row.
USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
USC vs. UC Riverside Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders score an average of 57.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 56.1 the Trojans allow.
- When it scores more than 56.1 points, UC Riverside is 3-0.
- USC is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.
- The Trojans average 18.9 more points per game (78.9) than the Highlanders allow (60.0).
- USC has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 60.0 points.
- When UC Riverside allows fewer than 78.9 points, it is 4-2.
- The Trojans shoot 48.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Highlanders concede defensively.
USC Leaders
- Matehya Bryant: 13.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.9 FG%
- Jordan Webster: 15.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)
- Makayla Jackson: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Ryanne Walters: 3.4 PTS, 20.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
UC Riverside Leaders
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Penn State
|W 71-70
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 85-44
|Galen Center
|12/3/2023
|San Diego
|W 89-58
|Galen Center
|12/10/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Galen Center
|12/18/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Galen Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
UC Riverside Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Utah State
|W 52-51
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Merrimack
|W 65-53
|Hammel Court
|12/4/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|W 57-38
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|12/19/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/20/2023
|Cal Lutheran
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
