The USC Trojans (5-0) will meet the UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

USC vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other USC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC Players to Watch

JuJu Watkins: 26.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

26.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Rayah Marshall: 14.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Kaitlyn Davis: 7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK McKenzie Forbes: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kayla Padilla: 7.0 PTS, 1.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Watkins: 26.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

26.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Marshall: 14.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Davis: 7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Forbes: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Padilla: 7.0 PTS, 1.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.