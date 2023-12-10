Sunday's game features the USC Trojans (7-0) and the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-3) squaring off at Galen Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-49 win for heavily favored USC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 10.

The Trojans enter this contest following an 89-58 victory against San Diego on Sunday.

The Trojans are coming off of an 89-58 win over San Diego in their most recent game on Sunday. The Highlanders' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 57-38 win against Dartmouth. JuJu Watkins' team-leading 30 points led the Trojans in the victory. Makayla Jackson totaled 18 points, one rebound and zero assists for the Highlanders.

USC vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 77, UC Riverside 49

Top 25 Predictions

USC Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Trojans took down the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes, 83-74, on November 6.

The Trojans have three wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

USC has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

USC 2023-24 Best Wins

83-74 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 6

64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 40) on November 20

71-70 over Penn State (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 22

67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 69) on November 10

85-44 at home over Cal Poly (No. 138) on November 28

UC Riverside Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders registered their signature win of the season on November 22, when they beat the Utah State Aggies, who rank No. 285 in our computer rankings, 52-51.

UC Riverside has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Trojans have one win versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 93rd-most in the country.

UC Riverside 2023-24 Best Wins

52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 285) on November 22

65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 293) on December 1

57-38 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 344) on December 4

USC Leaders

Watkins: 27.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

27.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Rayah Marshall: 14.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK, 56.6 FG%

14.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK, 56.6 FG% McKenzie Forbes: 9.3 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Kayla Padilla: 5.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

5.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Kaitlyn Davis: 7.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%

UC Riverside Leaders

Matehya Bryant: 13.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 44.9 FG% Jordan Webster: 15.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

15.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46) Jackson: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Ryanne Walters: 3.4 PTS, 20.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

3.4 PTS, 20.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans have a +159 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.8 points per game. They're putting up 78.9 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball and are giving up 56.1 per contest to rank 60th in college basketball.

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders put up 57.9 points per game (296th in college basketball) while allowing 60.0 per outing (112th in college basketball). They have a -15 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

