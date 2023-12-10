UC Davis vs. Saint Mary's (CA) December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The UC Davis Aggies (2-3) will meet the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
UC Davis vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Megan Norris: 15.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Evanne Turner: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tova Sabel: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sydney Burns: 3.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lena Svanholm: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
