The UC Davis Aggies (2-3) will meet the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UC Davis vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Davis Players to Watch

Megan Norris: 15.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Evanne Turner: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tova Sabel: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Burns: 3.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Lena Svanholm: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Norris: 15.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Turner: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Sabel: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Burns: 3.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Svanholm: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.