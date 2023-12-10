UC Davis vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's game between the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) and the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) at University Credit Union Center has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with Saint Mary's (CA) securing the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM on December 10.
The Aggies came out on top in their most recent game 79-40 against William Jessup on Tuesday.
In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Aggies secured a 79-40 win against William Jessup. The Gaels are coming off of a 59-53 victory against Montana State in their last outing on Friday. In the win, Tova Sabel led the Aggies with 20 points. Emily Foy's team-high 15 points paced the Gaels in the win.
UC Davis vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
UC Davis vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 66, UC Davis 62
UC Davis Schedule Analysis
- On November 21, the Aggies captured their signature win of the season, a 79-57 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 324) in our computer rankings.
- The Aggies have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.
UC Davis 2023-24 Best Wins
- 79-57 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 324) on November 21
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule Analysis
- The Gaels defeated the No. 131-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UC Irvine Anteaters, 52-37, on November 14, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Mary's (CA) is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most losses.
Saint Mary's (CA) 2023-24 Best Wins
- 52-37 at home over UC Irvine (No. 131) on November 14
- 59-53 at home over Montana State (No. 135) on December 8
- 73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 177) on November 24
- 61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 265) on November 12
UC Davis Leaders
- Evanne Turner: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65)
- Sabel: 14.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)
- Megan Norris: 11.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 54.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Sydney Burns: 5.3 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 51.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Mazatlan Harris: 4.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders
- Ali Bamberger: 9.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Tayla Dalton: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 11.0 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
- Leia Hanafin: 3.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Hannah Rapp: 7.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
UC Davis Performance Insights
- The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game with a +13 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (159th in college basketball) and allow 66.3 per contest (218th in college basketball).
Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights
- The Gaels are being outscored by 1.3 points per game, with a -12 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.9 points per game (279th in college basketball), and allow 61.2 per outing (129th in college basketball).
