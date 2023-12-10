Sunday's game between the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) and the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) at University Credit Union Center has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with Saint Mary's (CA) securing the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM on December 10.

The Aggies came out on top in their most recent game 79-40 against William Jessup on Tuesday.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Aggies secured a 79-40 win against William Jessup. The Gaels are coming off of a 59-53 victory against Montana State in their last outing on Friday. In the win, Tova Sabel led the Aggies with 20 points. Emily Foy's team-high 15 points paced the Gaels in the win.

UC Davis vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

UC Davis vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 66, UC Davis 62

UC Davis Schedule Analysis

On November 21, the Aggies captured their signature win of the season, a 79-57 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 324) in our computer rankings.

The Aggies have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

UC Davis 2023-24 Best Wins

79-57 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 324) on November 21

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule Analysis

The Gaels defeated the No. 131-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UC Irvine Anteaters, 52-37, on November 14, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Mary's (CA) is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most losses.

Saint Mary's (CA) 2023-24 Best Wins

52-37 at home over UC Irvine (No. 131) on November 14

59-53 at home over Montana State (No. 135) on December 8

73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 177) on November 24

61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 265) on November 12

UC Davis Leaders

Evanne Turner: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65)

15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (26-for-65) Sabel: 14.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

14.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Megan Norris: 11.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 54.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

11.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 54.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Sydney Burns: 5.3 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 51.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5.3 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 51.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Mazatlan Harris: 4.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders

Ali Bamberger: 9.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

9.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Tayla Dalton: 9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

9.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 11.0 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

11.0 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Leia Hanafin: 3.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

3.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Hannah Rapp: 7.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game with a +13 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (159th in college basketball) and allow 66.3 per contest (218th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels are being outscored by 1.3 points per game, with a -12 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.9 points per game (279th in college basketball), and allow 61.2 per outing (129th in college basketball).

