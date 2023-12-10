How to Watch the Temple vs. Pennsylvania Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Temple Owls (3-5) square off against the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Temple vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison
- The Quakers average just 3.8 more points per game (68.9) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (65.1).
- Pennsylvania is 6-0 when it scores more than 65.1 points.
- Temple is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
- The Owls score only 3.8 more points per game (72.1) than the Quakers give up (68.3).
- Temple is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- Pennsylvania is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.
- The Owls shoot 41.1% from the field, 2.0% lower than the Quakers concede defensively.
- The Quakers make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.
Temple Leaders
- Aleah Nelson: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 34.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
- Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Ines Piper: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Tiarra East: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Tristen Taylor: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)
Pennsylvania Leaders
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 67-65
|Liacouras Center
|12/1/2023
|Xavier
|W 78-41
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Pacific
|L 79-78
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/14/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/17/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
Pennsylvania Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 87-52
|Al McGuire Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 68-62
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/8/2023
|@ Merrimack
|W 71-62
|Hammel Court
|12/10/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/30/2023
|Maine
|-
|Palestra
|12/31/2023
|Gwynedd Mercy
|-
|Palestra
