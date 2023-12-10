The Temple Owls (3-5) square off against the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Temple vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison

The Quakers average just 3.8 more points per game (68.9) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (65.1).

Pennsylvania is 6-0 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Temple is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.

The Owls score only 3.8 more points per game (72.1) than the Quakers give up (68.3).

Temple is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Pennsylvania is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.

The Owls shoot 41.1% from the field, 2.0% lower than the Quakers concede defensively.

The Quakers make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Temple Leaders

Aleah Nelson: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 34.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

10.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 34.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Ines Piper: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Tiarra East: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Tristen Taylor: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

Pennsylvania Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Temple Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 67-65 Liacouras Center 12/1/2023 Xavier W 78-41 Desert Financial Arena 12/2/2023 Pacific L 79-78 Desert Financial Arena 12/10/2023 Pennsylvania - Liacouras Center 12/14/2023 Delaware - Liacouras Center 12/17/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena

Pennsylvania Schedule