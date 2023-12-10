The Temple Owls (3-5) square off against the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Temple vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison

  • The Quakers average just 3.8 more points per game (68.9) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (65.1).
  • Pennsylvania is 6-0 when it scores more than 65.1 points.
  • Temple is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The Owls score only 3.8 more points per game (72.1) than the Quakers give up (68.3).
  • Temple is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • Pennsylvania is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.
  • The Owls shoot 41.1% from the field, 2.0% lower than the Quakers concede defensively.
  • The Quakers make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Temple Leaders

  • Aleah Nelson: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 34.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
  • Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Ines Piper: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Tiarra East: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Tristen Taylor: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

Pennsylvania Leaders

Temple Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 67-65 Liacouras Center
12/1/2023 Xavier W 78-41 Desert Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Pacific L 79-78 Desert Financial Arena
12/10/2023 Pennsylvania - Liacouras Center
12/14/2023 Delaware - Liacouras Center
12/17/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena

Pennsylvania Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Marquette L 87-52 Al McGuire Center
12/5/2023 @ Villanova L 68-62 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/8/2023 @ Merrimack W 71-62 Hammel Court
12/10/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
12/30/2023 Maine - Palestra
12/31/2023 Gwynedd Mercy - Palestra

