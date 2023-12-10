The Pennsylvania Quakers (4-2) meet the Temple Owls (2-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This clash will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Temple vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Temple Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Temple Players to Watch

Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Aleah Nelson: 10.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Ines Piper: 7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Tristen Taylor: 8.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tiarra East: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Nelson: 10.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Piper: 7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Taylor: 8.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK East: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.