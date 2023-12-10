Sunday's contest that pits the Temple Owls (3-5) versus the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at Liacouras Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Temple, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Owls suffered a 79-78 loss to Pacific.

The Owls fell in their last game 79-78 against Pacific on Saturday. The Quakers came out on top in their last outing 71-62 against Merrimack on Friday. In the loss, Aleah Nelson paced the Owls with 17 points. Jordan Obi scored a team-best 30 points for the Quakers in the victory.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Temple vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 72, Pennsylvania 65

Top 25 Predictions

Temple Schedule Analysis

On November 11, the Owls registered their best win of the season, a 77-53 victory over the Bucknell Bison, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 302) in our computer rankings.

The Owls have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

The Owls have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Temple 2023-24 Best Wins

77-53 at home over Bucknell (No. 302) on November 11

78-41 over Xavier (No. 323) on December 1

109-43 at home over Delaware State (No. 346) on November 6

Pennsylvania Schedule Analysis

Against the UCSD Tritons on November 26, the Quakers registered their best win of the season, a 76-68 road victory.

The Quakers have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Owls have two losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Pennsylvania has five wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Pennsylvania 2023-24 Best Wins

76-68 on the road over UCSD (No. 265) on November 26

85-79 on the road over Siena (No. 267) on November 19

79-71 at home over La Salle (No. 279) on November 29

71-62 on the road over Merrimack (No. 299) on December 8

74-51 at home over Marist (No. 327) on November 11

Temple Leaders

Nelson: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 34.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

10.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 34.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Ines Piper: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Tiarra East: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Tristen Taylor: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

Pennsylvania Leaders

Obi: 16.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

16.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Stina Almqvist: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27) Mataya Gayle: 14.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)

14.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60) Lizzy Groetsch: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Abby Sharpe: 4.2 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Temple Performance Insights

The Owls average 72.1 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (204th in college basketball). They have a +56 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

The Quakers score 68.9 points per game (140th in college basketball) and allow 68.3 (254th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.