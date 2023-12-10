Temple vs. Pennsylvania Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's contest that pits the Temple Owls (3-5) versus the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at Liacouras Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Temple, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Owls suffered a 79-78 loss to Pacific.
The Owls fell in their last game 79-78 against Pacific on Saturday. The Quakers came out on top in their last outing 71-62 against Merrimack on Friday. In the loss, Aleah Nelson paced the Owls with 17 points. Jordan Obi scored a team-best 30 points for the Quakers in the victory.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Temple vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Temple vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction
- Prediction: Temple 72, Pennsylvania 65
Top 25 Predictions
- Washington vs Washington State
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- South Carolina vs Utah
- UC Riverside vs USC
- Florida State vs UCLA
- UConn vs North Carolina
Temple Schedule Analysis
- On November 11, the Owls registered their best win of the season, a 77-53 victory over the Bucknell Bison, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 302) in our computer rankings.
- The Owls have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).
- The Owls have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Temple 2023-24 Best Wins
- 77-53 at home over Bucknell (No. 302) on November 11
- 78-41 over Xavier (No. 323) on December 1
- 109-43 at home over Delaware State (No. 346) on November 6
Pennsylvania Schedule Analysis
- Against the UCSD Tritons on November 26, the Quakers registered their best win of the season, a 76-68 road victory.
- The Quakers have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.
- Based on the RPI, the Owls have two losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.
- Pennsylvania has five wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
Pennsylvania 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-68 on the road over UCSD (No. 265) on November 26
- 85-79 on the road over Siena (No. 267) on November 19
- 79-71 at home over La Salle (No. 279) on November 29
- 71-62 on the road over Merrimack (No. 299) on December 8
- 74-51 at home over Marist (No. 327) on November 11
Temple Leaders
- Nelson: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 34.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
- Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Ines Piper: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Tiarra East: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Tristen Taylor: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)
Pennsylvania Leaders
- Obi: 16.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.7 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Stina Almqvist: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)
- Mataya Gayle: 14.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)
- Lizzy Groetsch: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Abby Sharpe: 4.2 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
Temple Performance Insights
- The Owls average 72.1 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (204th in college basketball). They have a +56 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.
Pennsylvania Performance Insights
- The Quakers score 68.9 points per game (140th in college basketball) and allow 68.3 (254th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.