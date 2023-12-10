At Allegiant Stadium in Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson will be facing the Las Vegas Raiders pass defense and Robert Spillane. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Vikings vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 106.6 8.9 3 75 6.97

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

T.J. Hockenson vs. Robert Spillane Insights

T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense

T.J. Hockenson's 786 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 108 times and has registered 80 catches and five touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, Minnesota is averaging 258.6 yards (3,103 total), which is the sixth-best amount in the NFL.

The Vikings are 15th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 21.9 points per game.

Minnesota has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 37.4 times per game (third in NFL).

In the red zone, the Vikings have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, airing it out 66 times, which ranks them second in the NFL.

Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense

Robert Spillane leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 105 tackles, four TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Las Vegas' D is 12th in the NFL with 2,601 passing yards allowed (216.8 per game) and 14th with 15 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Raiders rank 18th in the NFL in points allowed (21.3 per game) and 20th in total yards allowed (343.8 per game).

Las Vegas has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

T.J. Hockenson vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats

T.J. Hockenson Robert Spillane Rec. Targets 108 38 Def. Targets Receptions 80 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.8 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 786 105 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.5 8.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 283 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 2.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.