With the Minnesota Vikings squaring off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is T.J. Hockenson a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Vikings vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Hockenson's team-best 786 yards receiving (65.5 per game) are via 80 catches (108 targets), and he has five TDs.

Hockenson has had a touchdown catch in four of 12 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

T.J. Hockenson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 12 11 86 0 Week 8 @Packers 9 6 88 1 Week 9 @Falcons 12 7 69 0 Week 10 Saints 15 11 134 1 Week 11 @Broncos 7 4 55 0 Week 12 Bears 6 5 50 1

