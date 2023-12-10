How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 10
There are several strong matchups on today's Super Lig schedule, including Alanyaspor squaring off against Istanbulspor AS.
Live coverage of all Super Lig action today is available to you, with the info provided below.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Istanbulspor AS vs Alanyaspor
Alanyaspor journeys to match up with Istanbulspor AS at Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium.
- Game Time: 5:30 AM ET
- Favorite: Alanyaspor (+150)
- Underdog: Istanbulspor AS (+175)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Hatayspor Antakya
Hatayspor Antakya is on the road to face Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (-110)
- Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+300)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Kayserispor vs Pendikspor
Pendikspor travels to match up with Kayserispor at Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Kayserispor (-120)
- Underdog: Pendikspor (+300)
- Draw: (+285)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Gaziantep FK vs Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor journeys to take on Gaziantep FK at Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Trabzonspor (+135)
- Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+210)
- Draw: (+230)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.