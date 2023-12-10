There are several strong matchups on today's Super Lig schedule, including Alanyaspor squaring off against Istanbulspor AS.

Live coverage of all Super Lig action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Istanbulspor AS vs Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor journeys to match up with Istanbulspor AS at Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium.

  • Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Hatayspor Antakya

Hatayspor Antakya is on the road to face Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

  • Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Watch Kayserispor vs Pendikspor

Pendikspor travels to match up with Kayserispor at Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri.

  • Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Watch Gaziantep FK vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor journeys to take on Gaziantep FK at Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep.

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.