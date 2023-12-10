The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-1) will try to extend a four-game road winning streak at the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Pittsburgh vs. Lehigh Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountain Hawks' 77.2 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 64.2 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • Lehigh has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.
  • Pittsburgh's record is 4-5 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.
  • The Panthers score 69.3 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 62.9 the Mountain Hawks allow.
  • When Pittsburgh totals more than 62.9 points, it is 4-1.
  • Lehigh is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.
  • This season the Panthers are shooting 42.5% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Mountain Hawks concede.
  • The Mountain Hawks shoot 42.6% from the field, just 3.3% higher than the Panthers allow.

Pittsburgh Leaders

  • Ella Stemmer: 17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (29-for-83)
  • Meghan O'Brien: 9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
  • Lily Fandre: 12.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)
  • Colleen McQuillen: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
  • Whitney Lind: 6.8 PTS, 47.5 FG%

Lehigh Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pittsburgh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Akron L 75-72 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 87-62 Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Binghamton W 73-62 Petersen Events Center
12/10/2023 Lehigh - Petersen Events Center
12/19/2023 Ball State - Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
12/20/2023 Georgia - Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus

Lehigh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Drexel W 58-57 Stabler Arena
12/3/2023 @ Hofstra W 68-56 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/7/2023 La Salle W 106-60 Stabler Arena
12/10/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/30/2023 Rider - Stabler Arena
1/3/2024 American - Stabler Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.