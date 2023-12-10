The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-1) will try to extend a four-game road winning streak at the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET.

Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network X

Pittsburgh vs. Lehigh Scoring Comparison

The Mountain Hawks' 77.2 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 64.2 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Lehigh has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

Pittsburgh's record is 4-5 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.

The Panthers score 69.3 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 62.9 the Mountain Hawks allow.

When Pittsburgh totals more than 62.9 points, it is 4-1.

Lehigh is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.

This season the Panthers are shooting 42.5% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Mountain Hawks concede.

The Mountain Hawks shoot 42.6% from the field, just 3.3% higher than the Panthers allow.

Pittsburgh Leaders

Ella Stemmer: 17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (29-for-83)

17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (29-for-83) Meghan O'Brien: 9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Lily Fandre: 12.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

12.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Colleen McQuillen: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Whitney Lind: 6.8 PTS, 47.5 FG%

Lehigh Leaders

Pittsburgh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Akron L 75-72 Ocean Center 11/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 87-62 Petersen Events Center 12/3/2023 Binghamton W 73-62 Petersen Events Center 12/10/2023 Lehigh - Petersen Events Center 12/19/2023 Ball State - Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus 12/20/2023 Georgia - Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus

