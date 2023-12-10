How to Watch the Pittsburgh vs. Lehigh Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-1) will try to extend a four-game road winning streak at the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network X
Pittsburgh vs. Lehigh Scoring Comparison
- The Mountain Hawks' 77.2 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 64.2 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- Lehigh has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.
- Pittsburgh's record is 4-5 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.
- The Panthers score 69.3 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 62.9 the Mountain Hawks allow.
- When Pittsburgh totals more than 62.9 points, it is 4-1.
- Lehigh is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.
- This season the Panthers are shooting 42.5% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Mountain Hawks concede.
- The Mountain Hawks shoot 42.6% from the field, just 3.3% higher than the Panthers allow.
Pittsburgh Leaders
- Ella Stemmer: 17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (29-for-83)
- Meghan O'Brien: 9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- Lily Fandre: 12.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)
- Colleen McQuillen: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
- Whitney Lind: 6.8 PTS, 47.5 FG%
Lehigh Leaders
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Akron
|L 75-72
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 87-62
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Binghamton
|W 73-62
|Petersen Events Center
|12/10/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
|12/20/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
Lehigh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Drexel
|W 58-57
|Stabler Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Hofstra
|W 68-56
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/7/2023
|La Salle
|W 106-60
|Stabler Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Rider
|-
|Stabler Arena
|1/3/2024
|American
|-
|Stabler Arena
