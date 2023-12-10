The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-1) play the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pittsburgh vs. Lehigh Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Pittsburgh Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Liatu King: 20.3 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

20.3 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 2.1 BLK Rapuluchi Ayodele: 8.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Aislin: 11.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaryn Battle: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jala Jordan: 5.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lehigh Players to Watch

King: 20.3 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

20.3 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 2.1 BLK Ayodele: 8.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Malcolm: 11.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Battle: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordan: 5.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.