Pittsburgh vs. Lehigh December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-1) play the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Pittsburgh vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Pittsburgh Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Liatu King: 20.3 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Rapuluchi Ayodele: 8.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Aislin: 11.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaryn Battle: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jala Jordan: 5.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lehigh Players to Watch
- King: 20.3 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Ayodele: 8.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Malcolm: 11.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Battle: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordan: 5.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.