Sunday's game between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-1) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-5) at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with Lehigh securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 10.

Their last time out, the Panthers won on Sunday 73-62 over Binghamton.

In their last game on Sunday, the Panthers claimed a 73-62 win against Binghamton. The Mountain Hawks' last outing on Thursday ended in a 106-60 win against La Salle. Liatu King put up 27 points, 10 rebounds and two assists for the Panthers. Ella Stemmer scored a team-high 33 points for the Mountain Hawks in the victory.

Pittsburgh vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 71, Pittsburgh 67

Pittsburgh Schedule Analysis

On November 7, the Panthers captured their signature win of the season, a 79-74 victory over the Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 271) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Pittsburgh is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories, but also tied for the 37th-most defeats.

Pittsburgh 2023-24 Best Wins

79-74 at home over Yale (No. 271) on November 7

88-57 over Northern Kentucky (No. 295) on November 24

73-62 at home over Binghamton (No. 327) on December 3

87-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 353) on November 29

Lehigh Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Mountain Hawks registered their best win of the season, a 78-77 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 130) in our computer rankings.

Lehigh has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Lehigh has five wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Lehigh 2023-24 Best Wins

78-77 on the road over Delaware (No. 130) on November 14

58-57 at home over Drexel (No. 143) on November 28

90-75 at home over Yale (No. 271) on November 17

68-56 on the road over Hofstra (No. 278) on December 3

106-60 at home over La Salle (No. 280) on December 7

Pittsburgh Leaders

King: 21.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 55.8 FG%

21.3 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 55.8 FG% Rapuluchi Ayodele: 8.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 44.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 44.4 FG% Aislin: 12.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

12.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Aaryn Battle: 6.4 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

6.4 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Marley Washenitz: 3.6 PTS, 20.8 FG%

Lehigh Leaders

Stemmer: 17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (29-for-83)

17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (29-for-83) Meghan O'Brien: 9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Lily Fandre: 12.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

12.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Colleen McQuillen: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Whitney Lind: 6.8 PTS, 47.5 FG%

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 69.3 points per game to rank 136th in college basketball and are giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 183rd in college basketball.

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks put up 77.2 points per game (60th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per outing (154th in college basketball). They have a +129 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game.

