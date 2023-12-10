The Minnesota Wild, including Marcus Johansson, will be on the ice Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. There are prop bets for Johansson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Johansson has averaged 16:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Johansson has a goal in one of his 25 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Johansson has registered a point in a game nine times this season over 25 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Johansson has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johansson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansson has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 25 Games 3 11 Points 4 1 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.